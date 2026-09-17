Procedural lapse? Arappor Iyakkam questions Tambaram Corporation

In a statement on Wednesday, the anti-corruption outfit welcomed the transfer of Tambaram Corporation Commissioner S Balachander to the waiting list and the suspension of a zonal assistant engineer following its complaint.

The organisation, however, raised questions over the government’s claim that the work had already been executed using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and that the tender was subsequently floated due to a procedural error.

Arappor pointed out that the government had stated that administrative approval for the work was obtained through a council resolution on July 14. However, the organisation claimed that no council meeting was held in July, with meetings reportedly held on June 11 and August 30.

It also questioned the sequence of events cited by the corporation. According to Arappor, the tender notice was issued on July 23, while a company offered to execute the work through CSR funds in a letter dated July 24.

The organisation sought details of the company and asked when the corporation approved its CSR proposal.