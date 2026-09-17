Procedural lapse? Arappor Iyakkam questions Tambaram Corporation

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam has questioned the Tamil Nadu government’s explanation that the alleged irregularities in a Rs 45 lakh tender at Tambaram Corporation amounted to only a procedural lapse, even as it welcomed action against two officials.
In a statement on Wednesday, the anti-corruption outfit welcomed the transfer of Tambaram Corporation Commissioner S Balachander to the waiting list and the suspension of a zonal assistant engineer following its complaint.
The organisation, however, raised questions over the government’s claim that the work had already been executed using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and that the tender was subsequently floated due to a procedural error.
Arappor pointed out that the government had stated that administrative approval for the work was obtained through a council resolution on July 14. However, the organisation claimed that no council meeting was held in July, with meetings reportedly held on June 11 and August 30.
It also questioned the sequence of events cited by the corporation. According to Arappor, the tender notice was issued on July 23, while a company offered to execute the work through CSR funds in a letter dated July 24.
The organisation sought details of the company and asked when the corporation approved its CSR proposal.
“If approval was granted on July 25, how was the Ashoka Pillar statue completed, installed and inaugurated within three days, on July 29?” it asked.
Arappor also questioned why the company that allegedly executed the work through CSR funds had not displayed its name or branding at the site.
It further said the tender was floated on August 6 and cancelled only on September 15, after its complaint was submitted. Citing the cancellation order issued by Balachander, Arappor said the document recorded that contractors had participated and bids had been received until September 24.
The organisation questioned whether payment could have been made under the tender had its complaint not been raised.
It also demanded an inquiry into the claim that no work order had been issued and questioned whether the CSR letter was genuine or obtained retrospectively.
Arappor said that even if the work was executed through CSR funds, the subsequent floating of a tender raised questions that required investigation. It alleged that the circumstances could point to an attempt to facilitate duplicate accounting for work completed.
The organisation urged the government to conduct a detailed inquiry instead of treating the matter as merely a procedural lapse and take action against those responsible.