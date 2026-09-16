TN govt acts in hours on Arappor expose, shifts Tambaram civic head

CHENNAI: In a swift crackdown following a corruption allegation, the State government on Tuesday relieved Tambaram Corporation Commissioner S Balachander IAS of his post and placed him on compulsory wait. The move came hours after anti-graft outfit Arappor Iyakkam lodged a petition alleging serious irregularities in awarding two civic tenders worth Rs 45.9 lakh.
According to a GO, Balachander was stripped of his duties with immediate effect. Avadi Corporation Commissioner R Saranya has been given full additional charge of Tambaram Corporation. The government also ordered a detailed departmental inquiry into the incident.
The TVK government's rapid response unfolded on the very day Arappor submitted a detailed complaint to the Chief Minister and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, among others.
The NGO alleged that two civic projects, valued at Rs 45.9 lakh, were executed and inaugurated even before the formal tender process had concluded. Arappor Iyakkam claimed the works were carried out to benefit predetermined contractors, with tender notices uploaded subsequently on the Tamil Nadu Tenders portal to regularise the illegalities.
The NGO pointed out that a project worth Rs 27.3 lakh, involving the installation of an Ashoka pillar and beautification of the Perungalathur bridge roundabout, was floated online on August 6 with a bid-opening date set for August 24. However, the work had already been finished and inaugurated on July 29 in the presence of Minister D Sarathkumar and civic officials.
A similar violation occurred in a second tender for installing a Save Water Concept statue, landscaping, and beautification at Chitlapakkam Roudana, valued at Rs 18.6 lakh. Though published on August 6 with bid opening slated for August 24, 2026, the work was inaugurated on August 10 — 14 days prior to the deadline for bid submission and opening.
A similar violation occurred in a second tender for installing a Save Water Concept statue, landscaping, and beautification at Chitlapakkam Roudana, valued at Rs 18.6 lakh. Though published on August 6 with bid opening slated for August 24, 2026, the work was inaugurated on August 10 — 14 days prior to the deadline for bid submission and opening.