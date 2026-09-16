TN govt acts in hours on Arappor expose, shifts Tambaram civic head

According to a GO, Balachander was stripped of his duties with immediate effect. Avadi Corporation Commissioner R Saranya has been given full additional charge of Tambaram Corporation. The government also ordered a detailed departmental inquiry into the incident.

The TVK government's rapid response unfolded on the very day Arappor submitted a detailed complaint to the Chief Minister and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, among others.

The NGO alleged that two civic projects, valued at Rs 45.9 lakh, were executed and inaugurated even before the formal tender process had concluded. Arappor Iyakkam claimed the works were carried out to benefit predetermined contractors, with tender notices uploaded subsequently on the Tamil Nadu Tenders portal to regularise the illegalities.