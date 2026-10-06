Probe transportation of 5 Assam jumbos to Tamil Nadu: 53 animal welfare groups

CHENNAI: Raising questions over the ownership, acquisition and age records of five young elephants recently brought from Assam to Tamil Nadu temples, including Tiruvannamalai and Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, 53 animal welfare, wildlife and conservation organisations have urged the State government to conduct an independent examination before allowing any further transfer of elephants from Assam.
The organisations, in a joint representation submitted to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and concerned government authorities, sought clarity on the circumstances under which five elephants Durga, Rupsing, Shiva, Hiralal and Bijuli were transferred to temples and religious institutions in Tamil Nadu.
The groups have questioned whether the elephants were gifted, donated or purchased and sought details of their ownership history, payments, acquisition documents and the chain of ownership and transfer.
They have also raised questions over the birth dates and Ownership Certificates of the elephants. According to the representation, Ownership Certificates for three elephants were issued in October November 2025, despite their recorded dates of birth being several years earlier. The groups have also sought verification of the Ownership Certificate of the elephants, which they claim is around seven years old despite a five-year renewal requirement.
They have sought an independent veterinary assessment of the elephants’ age, height and physical condition, besides verification of their suitability for use in temple rituals and processions under the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2011.