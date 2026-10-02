Madras High Court gives TN 4 weeks to frame SOP for elephants at temple festivals

Seva Trust had approached the court seeking formulation of the SOP in accordance with animal welfare and safety standards, based on its representation dated July 29, 2026.

People For Cattle In India (PFCI) and Suparna Ganguly had sought to be impleaded as party respondents and also sought directions to refer the proposed inter-state transfer and transportation of five captive elephants Durga, Hiralal, Shiva, Rupsing and Bijuli from Assam to Tamil Nadu to the High-Powered Committee (HPC) constituted under the directions of the Supreme Court. They also sought to restrain their transportation pending the HPC's decision.