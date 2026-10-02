Madras High Court gives TN 4 weeks to frame SOP for elephants at temple festivals

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set a four-week deadline for the State to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate elephants' participation in religious functions and temple festivals.
Seva Trust had approached the court seeking formulation of the SOP in accordance with animal welfare and safety standards, based on its representation dated July 29, 2026.
People For Cattle In India (PFCI) and Suparna Ganguly had sought to be impleaded as party respondents and also sought directions to refer the proposed inter-state transfer and transportation of five captive elephants Durga, Hiralal, Shiva, Rupsing and Bijuli from Assam to Tamil Nadu to the High-Powered Committee (HPC) constituted under the directions of the Supreme Court. They also sought to restrain their transportation pending the HPC's decision.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan dismissed the impleadment pleas filed by PFCI and Suparna Ganguly, observing that the Seva Trust petition was limited to formulating a policy/SOP for the regulated participation of temple elephants in religious ceremonies. The bench held that PFCI and Suparna Ganguly were not necessary parties to the proceedings.
The court said elephants have a significant place in the State's cultural, historical, and religious traditions, but the use of captive animals in religious ceremonies must comply with constitutional values, statutory safeguards, and Article 51A(g) of the Constitution.
The court directed the constitution of a Joint Working Group comprising the Chief Wildlife Warden, the Commissioner of HR&CE and expert veterinary officers to draft a State-wide SOP.
The bench also clarified that the applicants could pursue independent statutory or judicial remedies before the appropriate forum. The State government and officials were directed to place the draft SOP on record within four weeks.