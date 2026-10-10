Probe auction of 200 buffaloes donated to Salem temple: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered a detailed enquiry into the unauthorised auction of over 200 buffaloes donated to a Salem temple, directing authorities to take action against those responsible, including the temple's Executive Officer for alleged dereliction of duty.
The court was hearing a petition filed by V Durairaj, a Salem resident, challenging the freezing of his bank account and recovery proceedings initiated by the HR&CE department. He was accused of auctioning buffaloes donated by devotees to Arulmigu Bathrakaliamman Temple in Mecheri without authorisation and making unlawful gains.
Durairaj contended that the order freezing his bank account was passed without issuing a show-cause notice or providing him an opportunity for a personal hearing, thereby violating the principles of natural justice.
After hearing the petition, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy observed that the sale of over 200 buffaloes raised serious concerns about the supervision and management of the temple's livestock. The court noted a serious lapse on the part of the temple's Executive Officer in safeguarding the animals.
Despite the authorities claiming that a notice had been issued to the petitioner, the court found no reference to it in the impugned order. Holding that the order violated the principles of natural justice, the court set it aside and directed the bank to allow Durairaj to operate his account.
The court, however, clarified that the authorities could initiate proceedings against him after issuing proper notice, providing an opportunity for a personal hearing and conducting a detailed inquiry.
When the state informed the court that the unauthorised sale had fetched approximately Rs 83 lakh, the court directed the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action against all those responsible. It specifically called for action against the temple's Executive Officer for failure to discharge supervisory duties.