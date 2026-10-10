Probe auction of 200 buffaloes donated to Salem temple: Madras HC

Despite the authorities claiming that a notice had been issued to the petitioner, the court found no reference to it in the impugned order. Holding that the order violated the principles of natural justice, the court set it aside and directed the bank to allow Durairaj to operate his account.



The court, however, clarified that the authorities could initiate proceedings against him after issuing proper notice, providing an opportunity for a personal hearing and conducting a detailed inquiry.



When the state informed the court that the unauthorised sale had fetched approximately Rs 83 lakh, the court directed the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action against all those responsible. It specifically called for action against the temple's Executive Officer for failure to discharge supervisory duties.