Officials indulging in temple land irregularities sans fear: Madras High Court

A Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan also observed that officials had started indulging in irregularities involving temple properties and no longer feared court proceedings as they did in the past.

The court issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by Radhakrishnan, founder of Thiruthondar Sabha, seeking protection of all properties belonging to the Sankara Rameswarar Temple in Thoothukudi and the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple.

He sought directions to constitute a committee headed by the Thoothukudi Collector and comprising officials from various departments to take comprehensive measures to protect the temple properties.

The petitioner stated that the Madras High Court had already passed detailed orders regarding the recovery of temple properties across the State, but they had not been implemented.