Proactive measures guard TN from climate vagaries: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Acknowledging that the impacts of climate change are clearly visible, Chief Minister MK Stalin stressed that Tamil Nadu has been able to effectively protect itself from major damage due to proactive preparedness measures taken by the State government.

Speaking in the third meeting of Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change, Stalin further recalled that Cyclone Ditwah severely impacted Sri Lanka but Tamil Nadu was spared from heavy damage because the government had anticipated risks and strengthened disaster prevention and information infrastructure three years ago.

"Cool roof project has been included in the action plan of Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission. A pilot project implemented at the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ambattur has reduced classroom temperatures by 1.5 to 3 degrees Celsius. Based on this success, the project will be extended to 297 green schools across the State," he added.

Citing studies that show women and girl children are among the worst affected by natural disasters globally, the Chief Minister urged that gender equality must be integral to all climate action and adaptation programmes. He noted that the Dravidian Model government has ensured women-centric governance across departments and stressed that the same approach must continue in climate policy as well.

Highlighting the transport sector’s growing role in emissions, the Chief Minister said its share in Tamil Nadu’s total greenhouse gas emissions has increased from 12% to 19%, tripling between 2005 and 2019. To reduce traffic congestion and pollution in cities like Chennai, the government has introduced 120 electric buses through the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), with plans to add 600 more soon.

He said Tamil Nadu’s comprehensive efforts have earned national and international recognition. The Union government has awarded certificates to the State, and NITI Aayog’s HTG rankings place Tamil Nadu first in ‘Climate Action’ and ‘Clean Energy’.

Stalin reaffirmed Tamil Nadu’s commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions before 2070. He noted that while earlier allocations for climate action were minimal, the present government has increased funding up to ₹500 crore from State resources alone.

Criticising the Union government, he said only 17% of the disaster relief funds sought by Tamil Nadu had been released. Against a demand of Rs. 24,679 crore, the Centre had sanctioned only Rs. 4,136 crore, he said.