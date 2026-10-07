Proactive judge saved Veeramani POCSO case from silent burial: APP Arun Anbumani

Appearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, the APP said the judge's order led to immediate government intervention and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

"The judge deserves credit. But for her, this would have been given a silent burial, and nobody would have known about it. We immediately swung into action," he said.

The submission was made during the hearing of a petition filed by Tulir Charitable Trust, represented by its managing trustee Vidya Reddy. The NGO has approached the High Court seeking directions to the Commissioner of Police to prevent further circulation of a video allegedly containing Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM), besides protecting the identity and privacy of the victims.