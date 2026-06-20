Pro-TVK Assembly clips erode House dignity, says LoP

Selective release of House proceedings is an affront to the Assembly, the LoP said in the letter.

The letter comes in the wake of the abrupt suspension of the live telecast of the proceedings during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address on Friday, amid charges of a raucous session and allegations that a ruling party MLA tried to attack the ruling party legislators.

Referring to remarks made by minister Rajmohan in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi said the Minister had hailed the resumption of live telecast after three years and described it as a hallmark of democratic functioning. However, he pointed out that the telecast was discontinued on the very same day.