Private schools scam: DMK leader Anbil Mahesh moves Madras HC to quash case

Based on a complaint by Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered an FIR against Anbil Mahesh under Sections 316 (5) and 318 (4) read with 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The prosecution alleged that he failed to secure the promised approvals or refund the money collected and had swindled over Rs 100 crore.



The CCB searched nine premises linked to him in Chennai and Tiruchy on September 16 and questioned him for about eight hours on September 18.



Anbil Mahesh has moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the FIR and stay the proceedings. In his plea, he stated that, at the highest, the allegations suggested that some persons had collected money using his name. He also said that his premises in Chennai and Tiruchy were searched and that he fully cooperated with the inquiry.