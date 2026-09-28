Private schools scam: DMK leader Anbil Mahesh moves Madras HC to quash case

CHENNAI: Former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh has moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash a cheating case involving an alleged Rs 100 crore scam in which private schools were promised various statutory approvals.
Justice V.Lakshminarayanan allowed the petition and adjourned the matter. According to the prosecution, Anbil Mahesh allegedly cheated private schools for two years through an unregistered outfit called "Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association".
He allegedly promised to secure permanent recognition, school upgradation, Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) approvals, and other statutory clearances using his political and bureaucratic connections.
Based on a complaint by Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered an FIR against Anbil Mahesh under Sections 316 (5) and 318 (4) read with 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The prosecution alleged that he failed to secure the promised approvals or refund the money collected and had swindled over Rs 100 crore.
The CCB searched nine premises linked to him in Chennai and Tiruchy on September 16 and questioned him for about eight hours on September 18.
Anbil Mahesh has moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the FIR and stay the proceedings. In his plea, he stated that, at the highest, the allegations suggested that some persons had collected money using his name. He also said that his premises in Chennai and Tiruchy were searched and that he fully cooperated with the inquiry.