    Private school in Coimbatore gets bomb threat via email

    Authorities are continuing their search at the school premises and its surroundings.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Oct 2024 11:34 AM GMT
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A private school on Coimbatore's Avinashi road received a bomb threat via email, prompting an immediate response from local police, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

    Police and the bomb squad were promptly dispatched to the school to conduct a thorough search of the premises. As a precautionary measure, students were evacuated from their classrooms while the investigation was ongoing.

    Authorities are continuing their search at the school premises and its surroundings.

    In recent days, there has been a surge in bomb threats across the country, targeting various locations such as railway stations, educational institutions, and airports, raising concerns about public safety.

    Online Desk

