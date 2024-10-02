Four hostels in Madurai receive bomb threat mail, later found to be hoax

CHENNAI: A bomb threat was reported via email on Wednesday at four hotels in Madurai, prompting an immediate response from local police, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Based on the alert, the officers and the bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs conducted thorough searches in the hostels.

However, the squads found no evidence of explosives or bombs and investigations revealed that the threat was a hoax.

The police are actively investigating the individuals behind the threat.

In recent days, there has been a surge in bomb threats across the country, targeting various locations such as railway stations, educational institutions, and airports, raising concerns about public safety.