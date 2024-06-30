Private players lowering milk procurement price, says Ramadoss; urges DMK govt to form regulatory panel

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr Ramadoss urged the ruling DMK government to not be a mute spectator while the private players in the milk sector looted cattle farmers.

In a statement, the PMK leader said, "Private players are looting cattle owners by forcefully reducing the milk procurement price and quality. It is sad to see the state government aid this."

With Tamil Nadu being one of the top producers of milk, it is abysmal to note that out of the 2.05 lakh litre output, only a mere 30 per cent is produced by the government-owned Aavin and the remaining 1.75 lakh litres come from the private sector, he said.

In Tamil Nadu, Aavin buys a liter of cow milk at Rs 38 and buffalo milk at Rs 47. Most private companies were following similar rates but in the recent past they have lowered the milk procurement price to Rs 29 per litre, Ramadoss noted, adding that this has led to a loss of Rs 100 to Rs 500 per day for the farmers.

They are also struggling to sell their milk due to the low procurement rates, the PMK leader stated.

He further said that the state government should stop being a silent spectator and form a regulatory commission to curb these rampant practices of private players. This step would then ensure that milk procurement and distribution would take place at the price capped by the government, Ramadoss stressed.