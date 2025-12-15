Prisoners can submit SIR forms through relatives: EC to Madras HC

CHENNAI: In view of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed the Madras High Court that prisoners can submit the application forms through their blood relatives.

In Tamil Nadu, the Special Intensive Revision began on November 4 and concluded on Sunday. The ECI has announced that the draft electoral roll will be published on December 19, while the final roll is scheduled for release in February.

The submission was made in response to a petition filed by Raja of K Pudur in Madurai, who sought directions to the ECI and the Tamil Nadu government to extend the Special Intensive Revision process to prisoners as well. The petitioner urged the court to ensure that undertrial prisoners, preventive detainees and those serving fixed-term sentences in prisons across the State were able to participate in the exercise. He also sought a direction to consider a representation submitted on the issue.

When the petition came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, the poll body stated that the blood relatives of an eligible voter lodged in prison could complete and submit the required forms on the prisoner’s behalf during the revision process. It was also submitted that prisoners could apply for the inclusion of their names in the electoral roll at a later stage.

Recording the submission, the Bench directed the ECI to file the same in the form of a written submission and adjourned the matter by two weeks.