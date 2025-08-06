Prioritize Maths and English to ensure desired results in SLAS: TN Minister Anbil Mahesh

TIRUCHY: The teachers of government and government-aided schools should prioritize effective methods of imparting Mathematics and English subjects to students, ensuring more desired results in Classes 10 and 12, on par with the previous year, said minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday.

Addressing the stakeholders and headmasters from the schools across Mayiladuthurai district on the State Learning Achievement Survey (SLAS), the minister said, the headmasters should regularly monitor teachers’ expertise in teaching methods and organise periodical interaction with the teachers involved in SLAS.

He added that schools should prepare questionnaires as per the requirement and prepare the students to face the examination. He encouraged teachers who come up with innovative teaching methods that largely benefit the students to share those ideas with their counterparts to make both teaching and learning more enjoyable.

He appealed to the teachers to ensure 360-degree monitoring of students and provide special attention to students based on varying requirements.

Stating that the state government has been focusing on computer-based education, the minister said that the teachers should employ various strategies to make sure students grasp subject matter and enhance their knowledge and skill set.

He noted that the Mayiladuthurai district has secured 12th place in SLAS despite showing improvement in Classes 10, 11, and 12 results. “But more questions should be prepared for Mathematics and English subjects to ensure achieving 5th place in the upcoming survey,” the minister said.

District collector HS Srikanth, Joint Director, School Education, R Boopathi, and others were present.