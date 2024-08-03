Principal Chief Commissioner of Rail Safety conducts Vande metro trial run in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Rail Safety, Union Ministry of civil aviation, on Saturday conducted a formal trial run of the prototype of the Vande Metro train manufactured by ICF (Integral Coach Factory).

The PCRS, accompanied by officials of ICF and a few officials of Southern Railway (SR), conducted the trial run of the 12-car maiden Vande Metro train from Villivakkam to Wallajah Road.

Officials with knowledge of the trial run disclosed to DT Next over phone that the trial run was scheduled to be conducted from Villivakkam to Katpadi, but the PCRS wound it up at Wallajah Road and returned from there.

"The Vande Metro prototype left Villivakkam at 10.10am. It was run at 110kmph. Initially, the PCRS did not allow any official to board the loco pilot's cabin. He was content with travelling along with the loco pilot alone. Later, he allowed the ICF officials on board the train to travel in the loco pilots' cabin. The PCRS did not offer any feedback. We learnt that he was content with the performance. Improvements, if any, would follow in his formal report. The next process would be certifying the train," said an ICF official on condition of anonymity.

The 12-car prototype manufactured by ICF was first tested near Madhya Pradesh.

If railway sources are to be believed, the VB metro train with capacity to accommodate a little over 3,200 persons, including 1,150 sitting, could be allotted to Western railway once it secures PCRS approval for commercial operation.