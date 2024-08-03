Railway takes Vande Metro on trial run from Villivakkam to Katpadi

CHENNAI: The trial run of Vande Metro train, the short-distance, intercity variant of the Vande Bharat Express, was conducted between Villivakkam and Katpadi, on Saturday.

The much-awaited Vande Metro commenced the trip from Chennai Beach station and proceeded to do a round-trip from Villivakkam to Katpadi.

Railway and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) officials who got on board from Villivakkam said the trial was being conducted to make a note of vibrations, calculate speed calibrations on curves, the glitches that may arise and the measures to be taken to correct them.

"The train would start ferrying passengers from end of August or September and the routes will be finalised shortly," said Railway officials.

The train that was rolled out from the Integral Coach Factory, Perambur, is a 12-car train which is a hybrid version of MEMU and Vande Bharat Express.

Beyond the technical aspects, what would interest the potential passengers is that it is fully air-conditioned and has toilet facilities – both, though basic, is not available on short-distance trains at present.

Vande Metro can travel at 130 km per hour, and boasts of comfortable seats, automatic doors, and advance announcement system to alert the passengers about the upcoming stations.