Prime Minister Modi’s meditation plan hits over 5,000 fishermen in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi choosing the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari to sit on meditation ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha election on June 1 and results on June 4, the fishermen in the district were directed not to venture for fishing for three days.

According to a Thanthi TV report, fishing has been banned for three days in the coastal district. Due to this, more than 5,000 fishermen did not go to the sea, and more than 1,000 fishing boats remain anchored along the coast.

Fishermen have been prohibited from fishing in the sea within five-km radius from the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. All coastal villages in the district are under intense police surveillance.

The police have undertaken extensive security measures across Kanniyakumari in preparation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial meditation hall.