Don't visit Kanniyakumari to welcome Prime Minister Modi, BJP high command tells party functionaries

CHENNAI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanniyakumari, the national high-command of BJP on Thursday directed party functionaries not to visit the district to welcome him.

According to sources from the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam, the national high-command has asked functionaries not to visit Kanniyakumari to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will reach the town this evening on a three-day visit.

"Prime Minister Modi wants to meditate in solitude. Our party high-command has advised that none of the state and district functionaries of the party should go to Kanniyakumari, as the model code of conduct is in force and Modi prefers seclusion," sources told DT Next.

Notably, INDIA bloc parties, including DMK and Congress have petitioned the Election Commission of India not to grant permission to Modi's meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial, citing the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

PM Modi would start his meditation on Thursday evening and conclude it on June 1.