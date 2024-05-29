Kanniyakumari comes under security blanket ahead of PM Modi’s visit

MADURAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu from May 30.

With the deployment of adequate police force, security has been strengthened in Kanniyakumari ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Vivekananda Rock Memorial, which’s a monument built in memory of Swami Vivekananda in Kanniyakumari, India’s southernmost tip.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Kanniyakumari helipad at 4.35 pm on Thursday and stay at the state guesthouse in Kanniyakumari. Thereafter, Prime Minister Modi is likely to pay a visit to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial by boat and spend time in Vivekananda meditation hall. Modi is scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari on Saturday evening for Kerala, sources said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, when contacted on Tuesday, said a multi-layered security is in place and he added that as many as 3,000 police personnel have been deployed. Earlier, a meeting was convened to review security preparedness.

Vigil has been mounted in all vital installations and sensitive locations, the DIG added.