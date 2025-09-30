Primary school teachers to undergo training for Ennum Ezhuthum

CHENNAI: The Ennum Ezhuthum initiative, the primary school teachers across Tamil Nadu are set to undergo training from October 7 to 10. The training will be conducted by the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT).

The training set to begin in the coming month will focus on teachers taking classes 1 to5, when students have been divided into three categories as per their learning abilities. Hence, focusing on the needs for a separate category, the teaching will be trained on the ‘time on task’ methodology.

Besides teaching methodology, teachers, with the necessary handbooks, will also be trained for gathering data, employing creative skills to easily inculcate concepts in students. With the first level of training for the academic year, more training will follow, say department officials.

To fill the learning gap developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the TN government introduced EE, numeracy and literacy programmes for students of classes 1 to 3 and extended it till class 5 in subsequent academic years.

“EE has shown consistent results and motivated students to improve their reading, writing and arithmetic. Hence, noticing the impacts of the scheme, the government introduced the Theeran scheme, for which the trainings are also underway,” said a department official.

Meanwhile, teachers have claimed that the implementation of EE has slowed down with the introduction of other schemes for classes 6 to 8.

“We welcome the education department moving from online exams to paper exams, however, the implementation calls for more changes in the coming future,”said a government teacher.

Also, the State-Level Achievement Survey (SLAS) held by the education department and State Planning Commission (SPC) earlier this year revealed positive impacts of EE.

The SPC report pointed out that in class 3, the achievement levels in Tamil, English and EVS and for class 5, the achievement levels in Tamil, EVS and mathematics are higher than the national and state averages based on the 2021 National Achievement Survey (NAS) results, mostly due to the implementation of the Ennum Ezhuthum programme.