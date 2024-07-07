Priest, who went absconding 16 years ago, arrested in theft case in Nellai

MADURAI: A temple priest who absconded in a theft case reported in Eruvadi of Tirunelveli district was nabbed by the police on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Ramaiah alias Ramachandran of Pillaiyar Kovil Street in Vadukachimathil village, Nanguneri taluk.

The Eruvadi police had booked a theft case in 2006, for which he was arrested and jailed. Ramachandran was let out on bail later. However, after the expiry of the prescribed period, he went into hiding.

As per directive from Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan, a special team was formed, and Ramachandran was nabbed in Tiruvannamalai. Sources said the accused was then remanded in judicial custody.