Prevent DMK cadre’s involvement in SIR process, appeal AIADMK workers

TIRUCHY: Alleging that the DMK cadre are distributing SIR forms to the voters during verification, the Tiruchy AIADMK submitted a petition to the District Collector on Thursday to prevent party representatives from the entire process.

Tiruchy AIADMK district secretaries M Paranjothi (North), P Kumar (South) and J Srinivasan (Urban) along with the organising Secretary R Manoharan submitted a petition to Collector V Saravanan in which they stated that the ruling DMK cadres have been accompanying the BLOs in many places across the nine Assembly constituencies in the district.

“We have been informed that the AIADMK booth agents are not invited or allowed to go with the BLOs in the distribution of forms to the voters. This might pave the way for influencing the voters and so we appeal to prevent the involvement of the DMK cadre,” the petition said.

They told the Collector that the DMK cadres have been threatening the BLOs and distributing the forms to the voters by themselves. They appealed to the Collector to ensure the BLOs did the entire process and take back the forms distributed by the party workers.

Receiving the petition, the Collector Saravanan said that the SIR process has been undergoing without any complaints.

“An inquiry has been made with the BLOs whether the party cadres are involved in the SIR process, and we will assure that no such complaints are raised. As many as four DROs for rural areas and two DROs for urban areas are deputed to monitor the process,” the Collector told the AIADMK functionaries.