Prevent contamination of Madambakkam lake, National Green Tribunal tells TNPCB

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to ensure that there is no further contamination into the Madambakkam lake. It has also told the board to inspect the area around the waterbody and ensure that individual residences or commercial buildings were not draining their sewage directly into the lake.

Hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the reported supply of contaminated water from Madambakkam lake for drinking purpose, the bench comprising judicial member justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, directed the secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply to get an appropriate report as to the status of the DPR sent by the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation and also regarding the wetland status of the Madambakkam lake.

“The Tambaram Corporation is directed to file a detailed report as to how they have plugged the outfall of the sewage into the Madambakkam Lake and further course of action till such time the fund for the UGSS is sanctioned and work completed,” the order said.

While directing the TNPCB to prevent further contamination, the NGT stated that the pollution control board could take appropriate action against the ‘wrongdoers’ as per law.

During the hearing, Tambaram Corporation informed that for providing UGSS (underground sewer system), a DPR was drawn up and submitted to the government for administrative and financial sanction of Rs 1,241.32 crore. “Only upon getting a sanction, the project will be taken up following the Tender Transparency Act procedure. Thereafter, it may take 24 months for them to complete the project,” the civic body said.

TNPCB had issued a notice to the Tambaram Corporation with certain directions including the provision of UGSS connections to all households in the various residential colonies. Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department has suggested providing a setback of 3 metres, and a peripheral drain around a layout project carried out near the lake.