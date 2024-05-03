Press freedom in 'tatters' in BJP rule, says CM Stalin on World Press Freedom Day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime for muzzling press freedom and said that press freedom in India was in tatters in India.

In his World Press Freedom Day message posted on his "X" page, Stalin said, "On#WorldPressFreedomDay, let's confront the harsh reality: under BJP rule, India's press freedom is in tatters."

"With low rankings in the Press Freedom Index, and the murders of journalists like Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi, along with constant intimidation of journalists like Siddique Kappan, Rana Ayyub, and many others who dare to speak truth to power, the BJP rule paints a sorry picture for#PressFreedom, " Stalin added. "As we celebrate the role of the press in democracy, let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of free speech and ensuring journalists can work without fear or oppressive censorship, " the Chief Minister added.

Information Minister condoles death of senior Daily Thanthi journalist

State information minister M P Saminathan condoled the demise of veteran journalist I Shanmuganathan, a recipient of Kalaignar Ezhuthukol Award for 2021.

In his condolence message, minister Saminathan, who joined as a sub editor of Daily Thanthi in 1953 during the period of Si Pa Aditanar, holds the credit for serving as a journalist for 70 years till 2023. He was also the author of Varalatru Suvadakal, a book brought out by Daily Thanthi and which sold over one lakh copies.



Author of books like Oru Tamizhan Paarvayil 20th Nootrandu Varalaaru (History of 20th century in the perspective of a Tamilan) and "Karkaalam muthal computer kaalam" (From Stone Age to Computer Age), Shanmuganathan's demise is a great loss to the field of Tamil journalism, minister Saminathan added.