President Murmu may visit Central University of Tamil Nadu in end of Nov

TIRUCHY: President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur this month-end for convocation, according to sources here on Saturday.

Sources said the President will be in the Central University for the 9th convocation and distribute the degrees to graduates, probably on November 30.

She will also distribute medals to the meritorious graduates. Officials are finalising the schedule and the intelligence team has visited the university premises for preliminary checks. This would be a one-day visit and the convoy route would be decided after studying the venue.

However, sources said she might arrive at the university by a special copter and a helipad has been readied on the university premises overseen by the officials from Delhi.

Sources said a detailed protocol had been received at the university a couple of days back and security arrangements have been planned with the support of state police.

Sources also said Governor RN Ravi would also be invited as a special guest and invitations would also be sent to the state government.