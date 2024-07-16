President Murmu gives consent to appoint acting CJ of Madras HC R Mahadevan as Supreme Court Judge

CHENNAI: The President of India Droupadi Murmu gave consent to the recommendation of Supreme Court's Collegium to appoint acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court R Mahadevan as a Judge in the Apex Court.

A notification released on Tuesday (July 16), by the Union ministry of law and justice said that the President has offered her consent to appoint acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court R Mahadevan as a Judge of the Supreme Court by exercising the power conferred in clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution.

Similarly, the President also sanctioned to appoint the second senior most judge of the Madras High Court Justice D Krishnakumar to perform the duties of the Chief Justice followed by the elevation Justice R Mahadevan as a judge in the Supreme Court.

On July 11, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation Justice R Mahadevan as the Apex Court Judge to fill up the vacancies followed by the retirement of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice A S Bopanna.