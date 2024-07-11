Collegium recommends Madras HC acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan as a Judge of Supreme Court

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court's Collegium recommended elevation of the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court R Mahadevan as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

The notification released by the Collegium on July 11, stated that it has considered the names of the Chief Justices of the various High Courts and of senior Judges to elevate as a Supreme Court Judge to fill up the two vacancies followed by the retirement of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice A S Bopanna.

While arriving the recommendations the Collegium had due regard to the need to ensure diversity in terms of region, gender and community, also the inclusion of marginalized and backward segments of the community to the Supreme Court Bench, said the notification.

Since, Justice R Mahadevan belongs to a backward community from Tamil Nadu, his elevation will bring diversity to the Bench, said the notification.

Being conversant with the work of Justice R Mahadevan on the judicial side and as a senior Judgeof the High Court, the Collegium is of the view that he is eminently suitable for appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court, the notification added.

Similarly, the Collegium also recommend the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to elevate as a Judge of the Supreme Court.