Prepare for monsoon on war footing to save Chennai from devastation, Ramadoss urges TN government

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the State government to immediately implement precautionary measures to safeguard Chennai residents from the threat of severe flooding during the monsoon.

In a statement, the senior leader said that despite being a 375-year-old metropolitan city with strong human resources, expanding infrastructure, and economic importance, Chennai continues to face recurrent water scarcity in summer and flooding during the monsoon. The failure to create adequate stormwater drains, restore water bodies, and build rainwater storage structures has left the city vulnerable, he added.

Recalling past years when even moderate rainfall paralysed Chennai, he warned that similar conditions could recur. His response comes in the backdrop of weather forecasts indicating heavy rain around December 11 and 12, posing risks to Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

Ramadoss called for urgent desilting of small stormwater and sewage drains, removal of encroachments in lakes and waterways, and coordinated action by the disaster management, fire and rescue services, the revenue department, and the Greater Chennai Corporation.

He also stressed the need for well-equipped relief camps, adequate medicines, strengthened medical infrastructure, and preparedness of health workers.