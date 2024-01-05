Premalatha thanks Modi for his tribute to late actor-politician 'Captain' Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his heartfelt tribute to the late actor and party's founder 'Captain' Vijayakanth.

In the letter penned by Premalatha to the Prime Minister, she wrote, "Despite your time-crunching schedules and hectic commitments from various ends, came in as a pleasant surprise, to heal the wounds in the minds and hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu caused due to the demise of our beloved 'Captain'."

Premalatha also thanked the PM for his tribute to the late Vijayakanth while addressing the students at the Bharathidasan University in Trichy and for mentioning the late leader as being truly a 'Captain' not just in the field of cinema but in politics as well.

She also reminisced about the strong friendship between the Prime Minister and the late leader Vijayakanth and their parties' fiery joint rally at Salem during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"DMDK is extremely thankful for your heartfelt tribute to our beloved 'Captain' at both instances, which served as a guard of honor for his exemplary contributions towards the State of Tamil Nadu in the field of cinema and politics. Your sincere efforts to pen down and honor the contributions of our beloved 'Captain', has truly helped in lessening the sadness in millions of hearts in Tamil Nadu, pothe untimely demise of our beloved 'Captain'. Despite political differences, the long-standing friendship between you and our beloved 'Captain' Vijayakanth would be etched in the annals of history, our family is extremely thankful for your sincere words of honour towards our beloved 'Captain'," the letter further read.