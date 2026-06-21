Premalatha seeks lasting solution to rain-soaked paddy stocks issue

In a statement, the Virudhachalam MLA said that over a month ago, the party had warned the government about the need to protect paddy stocks in view of the monsoon season and had cautioned against storing them in the open without adequate safeguards.



Premalatha highlighted that paddy bags stored in an open yard at Patteeswaram near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district were damaged after continuous rain. Similar incidents were reported at procurement centres in Srivilliputhur and Vathirayiruppu in Virudhunagar district, she said.



According to Premalatha, delays in procurement, the absence of sufficient temporary storage facilities and inadequate tarpaulin cover had resulted in harvested paddy remaining in the open for long periods.