Premalatha calls for cadre swell at Cuddalore meet

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Monday issued a clarion call to the party cadre to participate in large numbers in the party's 'Makkal Urimai Meetpu Maanadu 2.0', scheduled to be held on January 9, 2026, at Paalar village near Cuddalore.

In a video message released to party workers, Premalatha conveyed her greetings to all district secretaries, union, town and branch-level functionaries, members of the women's wing, and committed cadre who, according to the party chief, regard the party's founder-leader as their very lifeblood. Urging them to ensure the resounding success of the conference, she said the event must be organised as a grand victory conclave, underlining that its success would belong to the cadre themselves.

Calling for unwavering participation, Premalatha asserted that the meeting would mark a decisive moment in reclaiming people's rights. "When those with good intent unite for a just cause, victory is assured," she said, expressing confidence that the conference would reinforce DMDK's political resolve ahead of the coming electoral battles.