Pre-monsoon rain: Not just Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu also record staggering deficit

CHENNAI: Hiding behind the plentiful rain in several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially districts in the south and west of the State, is a data that is disconcerting for the water managers in Chennai. The capital city and its neighbouring areas have been having a very lean pre-monsoon season so far.

The numbers show that the deficit in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur ranges from 38 per cent to as much as 73 per cent from March 1 to May 25. This has an impact on drinking water availability, especially in Chennai, and also on agriculture and livestock in the peri-urban areas of the neighbourhood.

According to the figures from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the worst numbers are from Tiruvallur, which received only 16.2 mm while the normal is 59.2 mm rainfall. It works out to a deficit of 73 per cent, which is the second worst in the State after Ranipet that recorded -89 per cent.

Kancheepuram and Chennai are second and third in the list, with -64 per cent and -59 per cent of deficit, respectively. In the case of Kancheepuram, the actual rainfall is 22 mm as against the normal of 61.7 mm, while Chennai recorded actual rainfall of 18.1 mm against the 44.4 mm it should have received as per the normal count.

In comparison, Chengalpattu was better though a deficit of 38 per cent does not offer any solace for the district. It should have received 51 mm though the actual was only 31.6 mm.