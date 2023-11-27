Prabhakaran's daughter 'Dwaraka' presses for political struggle to attain Tamil Eelam in SL

CHENNAI: Triggering another round of debate in the international intelligence community, the Tamils coordinating committee in the UK on Monday – the Maveerar Naal - live streamed a speech by a woman, who they identified as 'Dwaraka', daughter of slain LTTE leader Prabhakaran, in which she claimed that she is stepping into Tamil Eelam struggle in Sri Lanka.

There were enough indications from the intelligence agencies that some Tamil groups will be using AI-generated images (deepfake) of Dwaraka for their financial gains.

LTTE had already cautioned Tamil Eelam supporters not to fall for such ploys.

It may be noted that there are already fake videos of a woman identified as 'Dwaraka' going around on social media platforms, and only last week LTTE had issued a warning about such fake videos appearing on social media.

"During the live stream, in which the image of Dwaraka looked more like an AI-generated one than being real," she said that the political struggle for freedom will continue and should be carried forward in unity.

She also sought support from India for continuing the struggle.

"Saying that the Sinhala people are not the enemies but the fight was against the selfish politicians and racist government machinery of Sinhalese," she said.