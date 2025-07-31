PPP projects need of the hour, says Transport Min Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Minister for Transport and Electricity SS Sivasankar on Thursday assured that the longstanding demands of the Omni Bus Associations would be addressed in due course.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Passenger Vehicle Expo 2.0, organised by the All Omni Bus Owners Associations at the Chennai Trade Centre, the Minister said, "There is only one pending demand from the private bus operators, and it will be resolved when the time is right."

Highlighting the importance of public-private collaboration in meeting transportation needs, the Minister said, "Neither the government nor the private sector alone can fulfil the growing public transport demands. A Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model is essential to improve service delivery."

Referring to criticism he has faced for supporting the Omni bus sector, Sivasankar said, "Operating in the private bus industry today is a challenge. I understand your struggles. Like the state-run transport services, the privately operated Omni bus sector should also thrive. Only then can we ensure wider transport access for the public."

During the event, the Minister inspected various new private bus models and presented awards to top-performing Omni bus operators.

The three-day expo showcased a wide range of vehicles, including Honda's Amaze variant, Toyota's Glanza and Innova models, TATA Motors' Magna EV bus, SRMPR's new Omni bus variants, Mahindra's Cruzio Grande, and Force Motors' Gurkha — displayed with upgrades compared to Mahindra's Thar.

Other participants included Volvo's Eicher (caravan) and several auto component manufacturers such as Wheels India. Research and safety organisations like the CUMTA, RBG Labs, and IIT-Madras' Centre of Excellence for Road Safety also displayed their work and innovations at the event.

A Anbalagan, president of the All Omni Bus Owners Association, and other representatives from the industry were present during the inaugural.