Power sector staffs to stage nationwide strike on June 26 against Discom privatisation 

CHENNAI: Power sector employees and engineers across India will go on a nationwide strike on June 26, 2025, in protest against the privatisation of state-run electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs). The decision was reaffirmed at the Southern Region Meeting of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE), held here.

In the meeting, PN Chowdhury, Convener of NCCOEEE, who presented a detailed note on the current challenges facing the electricity sector, warned about the renewed push for privatisation, citing examples from Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the imminent threat in Puducherry. He emphasised that a Group of Ministers has been formed to fast-track the privatisation agenda, with a focus on prepaid smart metering by private companies.

The NCCOEEE also extended its support to the national strike against the Labour Code, scheduled for May 20, 2025, by the joint platform of the Central Trade Unions. A series of joint protests, conventions, and mass mobilisation efforts were outlined, including rallies at state capitals, gate meetings, and door-to-door campaigns.

Sudip Dutta (Secretary, EEFI) and S Rajendran (Convener, NCCOEEE Southern Region) reiterated their commitment to resisting privatisation and safeguarding the rights of electricity employees nationwide. The meeting concluded with a strong call for solidarity, urging all electricity employees to prepare for the historic Power Sector Strike on June 26, 2025.

Electricity employees will also participate in a national strike announced by the central trade unions against the Labour Codes. A separate strike notice will be submitted by the electricity sector unions and associations.