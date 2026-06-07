DMK bribing officials to engineer power cuts, alleges TVK MLA Pallavi; gets defamation notice

The notice, dated June 6, was issued by advocate and DMK spokesperson Saravanan. The notice has also been served to the Resident Grievance Officer for YouTube (Google LLC).

The controversy stems from a video interview given by the TVK party leader Pallavi to a local channel, which was subsequently published on their YouTube channel and widely circulated as a "Shorts" video clip across various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

The notice claimed that during the interview, the anchor questioned the MLA regarding frequent power cuts experienced in Chennai's Kolathur Constituency and other areas. In response, Pallavi allegedly made several “false imputations”, including claims that DMK party members were responsible for the recent power cuts and had intentionally bribed officials of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to discredit the TVK party government.