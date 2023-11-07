Begin typing your search...

Potters petition Collector for relief

They requested that similarly, one earthen pot and one clay stove should be purchased from the pottery workers and provided free of cost to the people in an effort to improve their livelihood.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Nov 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-06 22:30:41.0  )
Representative image

CHENGALPATTU: On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Pottery Workers Association, more than 50 workers led by District President Vinayagam marched to the Chengalpattu District Collector’s office on Monday and submitted a petition to Collector Rahul Nadh.

In their petition, they stated that annually, the Tamil Nadu government provides a free Pongal kit including green rice, flood, cashew, cardamom, sugarcane, dhoti and saree to ration card holders during Pongal.

They requested that similarly, one earthen pot and one clay stove should be purchased from the pottery workers and provided free of cost to the people in an effort to improve their livelihood. They also demanded that the rain relief fund for the potters be increased from Rs 5,000 Rs 10,000. They also sought electrically operated instruments for making pots.

TamilnaduPotters petitionTamil Nadu Pottery Workers AssociationPongal kitone clay stove
DTNEXT Bureau

