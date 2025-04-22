Postal department staff injured in elephant attack in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A woman staff of the postal department was severely injured in an elephant attack in the Nilgiris on Monday.

According to the forest department, Saraswathi (58), wife of Kumarasamy, was residing in Masinagudi Dargah Road in the buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). She is employed in the post office in the same locality.

On Monday evening, the couple was returning by a two-wheeler after visiting a temple in Bokkapuram, when the incident happened.

“As an elephant came their way, the shocked couple dropped their vehicle and took to their heels. The animal, however, managed to chase and attack the woman,” said an official.

The elephant then retreated into the forest area. The villagers took Saraswathi to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) and then to Ooty Government Hospital. On receiving information, the Singara forest department personnel have enhanced vigil in the neighbourhood.

Similarly, a wild elephant strayed into a farm after damaging the electric fence and rampaged on arecanut trees at Iruvayal area in Gudalur on Sunday night.

Elephant intrusions were also reported frequently in farms at Vadavayal over the last two weeks.