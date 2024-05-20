Post Nilgiris alert, tourists throng Yercaud, Valparai

COIMBATORE: In a respite to the tourists, the Nilgiris recorded intermittent and moderate showers on Sunday following heavy rains. However, Yercaud and Hogenakkal saw a tourist surge.

However, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train service has been suspended between Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam till Monday as restoration works are under way. The service has been cancelled due to the mud slip and heavy rain forecast. Passengers of the cancelled train services will be refunded the ticket fare, said railways.

Meanwhile, the rose show that commenced on May 10 ended on Sunday with a total turnout of 66,334 tourists which is believed to be less than the expected numbers.

Following an Orange alert to Ooty, the tourists descended to other destinations like Yercaud Hills in Salem, Valparai Hills in Coimbatore, and Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri.

Tourists took a refreshing bath in the falls at Hogenakkal and enjoyed coracle rides which were stopped due to drought-like conditions. Similarly, the Yercaud Hills received a heavy influx of tourists since morning resulting in traffic snarls on the Ghat road. Despite additional services, all buses bound for Yercaud from Salem bus terminus remained crowded.

Tourist arrivals at Valparai have also surged during the weekend apparently after the e-pass system was introduced in Ooty. Vehicles were held in long queues on the Ghat road because of the large turnout of people.

Meanwhile, the TNSTC-Salem division has announced the operation of 40 special buses to Yercaud from Salem for the 47th Kodai Vizha to commence this Wednesday (22 May).

Salem Division Managing Director R Pondmudi said that TNSTC will operate special buses for sightseeing trips for five days from Wednesday given the Kodai Vizha. The buses will leave Salem bus stand at 8.30 am to the tourist spots and return by 7 pm for Rs 300 per individual. The passengers can book tickets through www.tnstc.in and the TNSTC app.