Post Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, TASMAC puts cap on liquor sale

CHENNAI: The State government has issued strict guidelines to restrict liquor sales at Tasmac outlets, in the aftermath of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, responding to reports that liquor was available regularly at the bars attached to the Tasmac outlets even after 10 pm.

The Tasmac authorities have said that due to bulk sales of liquor, the bars attached to the outlets were able to stock as much as possible and sell them beyond the official closing hours.

“There are chances that such liquor sold outside the official selling hours might be adulterated, putting consumers at risk,” a senior official from Tasmac told DT Next.

Pointing out the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Possession for Personal Consumption) Rules, the official said a consumer could keep 4.5 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IFML) and 7.8 litres of beer. “As Tasmac salesmen at the liquor outlets are assigned sales targets and were allowed bulk purchases, it has led to breaches,” the official admitted on condition of anonymity.

The Tasmac official said a warning has been issued to the salesmen in the liquor outlets they should not sell more than the prescribed amount of liquor. “If they continue to indulge in such offence, they would be suspended immediately and it would be taken up as a serious offence. There also chances of such staff being dismissed from the rolls,” the official warned.

“In addition, the supervisors of the Tasmac outlets across the State should also ensure that the bars are closed at the specified time,” he said. “They should also go for a surprise check to further ensure there are no illegal sales of liquor in the bars late at night,” the official added.

However, the Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Union denied the allegations that the staff in the liquor outlets indulged in bulk sales. “First, the salesmen in the Tasmac liquor outlets have not been informed how much liquor had to be sold to a single person. On the contrary, we have to answer if the liquor sales go down in a particular shop,” Dhanasekaran, a representative of the union, said.

Claiming that the government could take action against those involved in bulk sales, he said, “Tasmac should come out with comprehensive rules and regulations on how much liquor could be sold to a single customer.”