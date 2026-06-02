Population dip: VCK urges TN to incentivise 3rd kid

CHENNAI: Raising concerns over Tamil Nadu’s declining fertility rate, VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar has urged the State government to introduce incentives for families opting for a third child and discourage sterilisation procedures to reverse the demographic trend.
In a letter to Health Minister KG Arunraj on Monday, Ravikumar expressed concerns over the findings in the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 for 202324, which showed Tamil Nadu’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) had dropped to 1.7, as compared to the national average of 2.0.
Describing the findings “shocking”, he said a TFR of around 2.1 children per woman is generally considered the replacement level required to maintain population stability. A rate below that level for a prolonged period could result in a significant decline in the State’s population, he warned.
The Villupuram MP’s intervention comes amid growing concerns over the demographic and political implications of Tamil Nadu’s falling fertility rate. A DT Next report dated June 1, 2026, ‘Fertility decline sharpens TN’s delimitation worries’, highlighted how sustained low fertility could lead to a rapidly ageing population, a shrinking working-age cohort and increasing pressure on welfare and healthcare systems.
The report also pointed out that a slower population growth could reduce Tamil Nadu’s presence in Parliament, if future delimitation exercises allocate Lok Sabha seats based on population figures.
In his letter, Ravikumar noted that States such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar continue to record fertility rates above the national average, at 2.2 and 2.7, respectively. Consequently, these States could secure a larger share of central government funds and gain additional parliamentary constituencies during future delimitation exercises, he argued.
Ravikumar contended that the decline in Tamil Nadu’s fertility rate was not entirely natural and was linked to the State’s high sterilisation rate. While the national proportion of people opting for sterilisation stood at 36.5%, the corresponding figure in Tamil Nadu was 56.6%, he said.
He urged the State government to examine the issue urgently and formulate policies aimed at reversing the declining fertility trend, while safeguarding the State’s long-term demographic and political interests.
States like UP and Bihar record fertility rates above the national average. They could secure a larger share of central funds and gain additional seats during future delimitation