Population dip: VCK urges TN to incentivise 3rd kid

In a letter to Health Minister KG Arunraj on Monday, Ravikumar expressed concerns over the findings in the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 for 202324, which showed Tamil Nadu’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) had dropped to 1.7, as compared to the national average of 2.0.

Describing the findings “shocking”, he said a TFR of around 2.1 children per woman is generally considered the replacement level required to maintain population stability. A rate below that level for a prolonged period could result in a significant decline in the State’s population, he warned.

The Villupuram MP’s intervention comes amid growing concerns over the demographic and political implications of Tamil Nadu’s falling fertility rate. A DT Next report dated June 1, 2026, ‘Fertility decline sharpens TN’s delimitation worries’, highlighted how sustained low fertility could lead to a rapidly ageing population, a shrinking working-age cohort and increasing pressure on welfare and healthcare systems.