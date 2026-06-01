Fertility decline deepens Tamil Nadu's delimitation worries

In the Hindi heartland, fertility levels continue to be significantly higher. Bihar, despite a decline from 3.0, remains the country’s most fertile State with a TFR of 2.7. Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand stand at 2.2, while Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have 2.1, all at or above replacement level.

India’s overall fertility rate remained unchanged at 2.0 in NFHS6, suggesting that while the country has broadly achieved population stabilisation, regional demographic trajectories are diverging sharply. There is another concern for Tamil Nadu: A sustained period of low fertility points to a rapidly ageing population, a shrinking share of working-age citizens, and increasing pressure on welfare and healthcare systems. At the same time, slower population growth could weaken the State’s relative weight in Parliament if future seat al- location is determined by population figures.

The issue has become significant enough for some southern States to consider pro-natalist policies. Andhra Pradesh has announced “Poshana-Shiksha-Suraksha” package, offering incentives for families opting for a third child, including a one-time assistance of Rs 30,000, monthly support of Rs 1,000 for five years, and free education up to the age of 18.