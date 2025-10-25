Popular Instagram dancer held with 55 grams of meth in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: A Chennai-based dancer and social media influencer was arrested for possession of methamphetamine during a police check in Tiruvallur district.

District Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Shukla had received complaints that narcotic substances were being sold in the Manavalanagar area. Acting on his orders, Manavalanagar police conducted a patrol and vehicle inspection at the local junction on Thursday (Oct 23).

During the operation, the police stopped a motorcycle for inspection and found methamphetamine in the rider’s possession. About 55 grams of the banned substance, two mobile phones, and related equipment were seized from him, Daily Thanthi reported.

The rider was identified as Sibiraj (22), a resident of Mullai Nagar in Ramapuram, Chennai. Police said he is a dancer known for posting videos on Instagram, where he has more than one lakh followers.

Sibiraj was taken into custody and is being questioned further to trace the source of the drug and possible links to a larger network. His bike has been seized.