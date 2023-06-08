Ponmudy urges TN Guv to conduct convocation in State-run univs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Thursday urged Governor R N Ravi to conduct convocation, which is not being done in many state-run universities.

Pointing out that more than 9.29 lakh students in almost all the universities, who completed various courses, could not get degree certificates, the minister alleged that the government has responded to the request of the universities for conducting convocation.



Alleging that the Governor often wants to invite central ministers for the convocation function, he said: "due to this it was delayed in several universities".



The minister said that except for Anna University, other State-run universities have not conducted convocation for the students, who have completed their degrees in 2022. "Our government would extend full support to the governor if he permits us to conduct the convocation at the earliest".



He also said that the vice-chancellors are willing to conduct the convocation as soon as possible citing that the students were put under severe pressure.



To a question on the appointment of vacant vice-chancellors posts in certain universities, the minister alleged that the Governor is also not willing to give the power to the State for appointing vice-chancellors.

