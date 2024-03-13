Ponmudy ‘restored’ as MLA; Speaker repeals vacancy notification of Thirukovilur

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Wednesday 'restored' the membership of former DMK minister K Ponmudy in the State Assembly by revoking the notification of vacancy of his Thirukovilur constituency following the Supreme Court order suspending his conviction in the disproportionate assets case.

In a notification issued Wednesday, Speaker Appavu said, "I, M Appavu, Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, in view of the interim order dated March 11, 2024 of the Supreme Court of India in Criminal Appeal no 520-531 of 2024 declared that the notification no 88 published in Part I – Section 1 of the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Extraordinary, dated March 5 2024 shall cease to operate with effect from December 19, 2023."

In its March 11 dated interim order, the SC suspended the conviction of K Ponmudy who was held guilty by the Madras High court in its December 19, 2023 dated order in a criminal appeal in the DA case. With the repeal of the notification of vacancy, restoration of Ponmudy as MLA of Thirukovilur was a mere formality.

It was also widely rumoured on the corridors of power in the state secretariat that Ponmudy could also be sworn in as a minister of the state government any time in the evening or early Thursday.

However, Governor R N Ravi is understood to be leaving for Delhi early Thursday, casting a shadow over whether Ponmudy would retain his ministership.

The higher education portfolio which was held by Ponmudy till his conviction in December 2023 was handed over to incumbent backward classes welfare minister Rajakannappan as additional charge.