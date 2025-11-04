Ponmudy reinstated as DMK Deputy General Secretary; MP Saminathan elevated to same post

CHENNAI: Nearly seven months after being stripped of his party post and ministerial berth over controversial remarks on women, senior DMK leader K. Ponmudy has been reinstated as one of the party’s Deputy General Secretaries and Minister for Tamil Development and Information and Publicity MP Saminathan has also been elevated to the same position.

The announcement, issued from Anna Arivalayam by DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said the appointments were made under Rule 17, Section 3 of the party constitution.

Ponmudy, who was removed from the post of Deputy General Secretary on April 11 after a video of his derogatory comments made at a public event went viral, has now been restored to his organisational position marking a political comeback within the party.

Following Saminathan’s elevation, L. Padmanaban has been appointed as the new DMK in-charge for Tiruppur (East) district. Padmanaban, who previously held charge of Tiruppur (South), will be succeeded there by MP K. Easwarasamy, who has been named the new in-charge for Tiruppur (South).

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan urged district-level functionaries to extend full cooperation to the newly appointed in-charges.

In a separate announcement, the DMK reorganised the Vellore district unit into Vellore (North) and Vellore (South) for administrative convenience. MLA A.P. Nandakumar has been appointed as the party’s in-charge for Vellore (South), which covers the Vellore, Anaikattu, and Gudiyatham Assembly constituencies. MP D.M. Kathir Anand, son of general secretary Durai Murugan, will serve as the in-charge for Vellore (North), comprising the Katpadi and Kilvaithiyanankuppam Assembly segments.