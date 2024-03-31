Polls, final exams to hit student enrollment: Teachers

CHENNAI: To encourage students to enroll in schools for the new academic year, and also reduce the drop-out rate, the School Education Department began the enrollment drive from early March. However, with final exams and elections coming together, teachers allege that the enrolment may take a hit.

Till March 13, as many as 1.45 lakh students were admitted in government schools. And, the numbers were surging thereafter too, due to the continued efforts of teachers in both rural and urban regions of TN.

However, with ongoing Class 10 board exams and final exams for classes 1-9, teachers are not only held up with the examination works, but also gearing up for election duty. Also, final exams for classes 4-9 will be held during the third week of April. Since teachers are deputed for election duty and also exam-related works, their admission-related responsibilities for 2024-25 may take a hit, lament senior teachers.

Till March second week, the highest enrollment was registered in Kallakurichi with 5,949 students, followed by 3,058 students in Krishnagiri and 2,592 in Kanniyakumari districts. Officials from the School Education Department stated that the drive had been picking up pace as many students had willingly come forward for enrollment.

And, the department had noted that the numbers were close to 3 lakh till now in government and aided schools of the State.

Speaking to DT Next, a government teacher in Tiruvallur said, “Teachers at most times are burdened with non-teaching work. However, student enrollment is the key focus area for us. Most teachers are dedicated towards enrolling as many students as possible. But, elections and advancement of final exams are likely to hinder their efforts for enrollment this year.”