Pollachi: Leaders' cutouts defaced, AIADMK files plaint

COIMBATORE: Tension erupted in Pollachi near Coimbatore on Thursday after cutouts of former AIADMK ministers were displayed with footwear garlands in multiple parts of the town.
The leaders targeted included CVe Shanmugam, Dindigul C Srinivasan, MR Vijayabaskar, and Amman K Arjunan. Their cutouts were displayed at prominent public locations, including the Town Bus Stand, Central Bus Stand, Gandhi Statue Signal, and Tiruvalluvar ‘Maidan.’
In addition to slipper garlands, some cutouts were draped in skirts and carried derogatory messages targeting the leaders over their controversial remarks on women.
CVe Shanmugam had recently sparked outrage over comments about an actor while addressing a rally on women’s safety, while the other leaders had also faced criticism for remarks against women.
AIADMK cadres, shocked to see the defaced cutouts on Thursday morning, immediately informed election officials. Acting swiftly, the authorities instructed police to remove the cutouts from public spaces.
Meanwhile, Pollachi MLA V Jayaraman, along with party functionaries, filed a formal complaint seeking immediate action against the perpetrators. He urged authorities to scrutinise CCTV footage in the area to identify those responsible.
“If no action is taken, we will retaliate by putting up similar cutouts of DMK leaders across the constituency. A formal complaint will also be lodged with the Election Commission demanding strict action if authorities fail to respond,” Jayaraman warned.
The incident has heightened political tensions in the constituency ahead of the elections.