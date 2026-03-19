Pollachi: Leaders' cutouts defaced, AIADMK files plaint

The leaders targeted included CVe Shanmugam, Dindigul C Srinivasan, MR Vijayabaskar, and Amman K Arjunan. Their cutouts were displayed at prominent public locations, including the Town Bus Stand, Central Bus Stand, Gandhi Statue Signal, and Tiruvalluvar ‘Maidan.’

In addition to slipper garlands, some cutouts were draped in skirts and carried derogatory messages targeting the leaders over their controversial remarks on women.