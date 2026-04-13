Poll time curbs on cash hits outstation orders at Gani market

COIMABATORE: At the ever-bustling EKM Abdul Gani Textile Market, popularly known as Gani Market, the usual election-season buzz has given way to an unexpected slowdown, with traders reporting muted sales of campaign-related textile items.
Known as a key wholesale hub, the market deals in a wide range of products such as ‘karai veshti’, sarees, towels, mufflers and party-branded shirts. But this election season, demand has been tepid.
“As compared to previous polls, only party towels have seen brisk sales, while most other items are not moving off the shelves. Election-related business used to account for five to ten per cent of total trade here. Even that has slowed, as the domestic market itself is dull ahead of the polls,” said K Selvaraj, vice-president of the Erode Gani Market Daily Textile Traders Association.
A key factor behind the slump is the sharp decline in footfall from outstation traders. Buyers from neighbouring states, who typically flock to Gani Market during election season, have largely stayed away this time, fearing cash seizures by election authorities enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
“The arrival of buyers has dropped by nearly 90 per cent. Earlier, traders would come and purchase goods worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Now, with strict checks, they are hesitant to travel,” Selvaraj said.
To work around these restrictions, much of the business has shifted online. Traders from other states are increasingly transferring money digitally, with goods dispatched through parcels instead of in-person purchases.
Despite these adjustments, the impact on overall trade has been severe. “There is a huge pile-up of unsold stock,” Selvaraj noted. “Earlier, the market would see a weekly business of around Rs 6 crore. Now, even touching Rs 1 crore is difficult,” traders say.
The slowdown extends beyond election merchandise. Regular textile sales have also been hit due to MCC-related restrictions and reduced market activity.
Traders have urged authorities to relax cash-carrying limits from Rs 50,000 to at least Rs two lakh to ease transactions for small buyers and revive business sentiment.
The Gani Market, which houses around 720 weekly wholesale shops, is typically a hive of activity from Monday night to Tuesday, drawing buyers from Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as across Tamil Nadu. It supports the livelihoods of over 5,000 textile manufacturers and nearly 10,000 workers. For now, traders remain hopeful that business will rebound once the elections conclude and inter-state buyers return to the market.