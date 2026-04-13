Poll time curbs on cash hits outstation orders at Gani market

Known as a key wholesale hub, the market deals in a wide range of products such as ‘karai veshti’, sarees, towels, mufflers and party-branded shirts. But this election season, demand has been tepid.

“As compared to previous polls, only party towels have seen brisk sales, while most other items are not moving off the shelves. Election-related business used to account for five to ten per cent of total trade here. Even that has slowed, as the domestic market itself is dull ahead of the polls,” said K Selvaraj, vice-president of the Erode Gani Market Daily Textile Traders Association.